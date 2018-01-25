Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Canadian National Railway's EPS Soared 164%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI) ("CNR"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CNI. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on January 23, 2018. The Canadian freight railroad announced a 10% increase in dividend and a capital program of $3.2 billion. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Canadian National Railway most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CNI

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, CNR's revenues grew 2% to C$3.29 billion. The increase in revenues was mainly attributable to higher international container traffic via the ports of Prince Rupert and Vancouver, increased volumes of frac sand, freight rate increases, and higher applicable fuel surcharge rates. These factors were partially offset by the negative translation impact of a stronger Canadian dollar, lower export volumes of US soybeans, and reduced shipments of crude oil. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates by C$10 million.

CNR's revenues jumped 8% to C$13.04 billion for 2017. The increase in revenues was mainly attributable to higher volumes of traffic in overseas intermodal, frac sand, coal, and petroleum coke exports, Canadian grain, freight rate increases, and higher applicable fuel surcharge rates; partly offset by the negative translation impact of a stronger Canadian dollar.

During Q4 2017, CNR's revenue ton-miles (RTMs), measuring the relative weight and distance of rail freight transported by the Company increased by 1% and car loadings increased by 7% to 1,461 thousand. Rail freight revenue per RTM also grew 1%.

For FY17, CNR's car loadings increased by 10% to 5,737 thousand. The Company's RTMs increased by 11%. Rail freight revenue per RTM dropped 2%, mainly driven by an increase in the average length of haul and the negative translation impact of a stronger Canadian dollar.

For Q4 2017, CNR's operating expenses increased by 9% to C$1.98 billion, primarily due to higher costs from increased volumes; challenging operating conditions, including harsh early winter weather; and higher fuel prices.

CNR's operating income decreased 7% to C$1.30 billion on a y-o-y basis in Q4 2017. The Company's operating ratio stood at 60.4% at the end of the reported quarter, reflecting an increase of 3.8 points.

For Q4 2017, CNR's net income soared 156% to C$2.61 billion, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 164% to C$3.48. The Company's reported quarter net income included a deferred income tax recovery of C$1.76 billion, or C$2.35 per diluted share, resulting from the enactment of a lower US federal corporate income tax rate. CNR's adjusted net income decreased 6% to C$897 million, and adjusted diluted EPS fell 2% to C$1.20. The Company's adjusted earnings fell short of Wall Street's estimates of C$1.23.

CNR's net income surged 51% to C$5.48 billion, and diluted EPS increased 55% to C$7.24 in FY17. The Company's net income included a deferred income tax recovery of C$1.76 billion, or C$2.33 per diluted share, in FY17 resulting from the enactment of a lower US federal corporate income tax rate. CNR's adjusted net income grew 6% to C$3.78 billion, and adjusted diluted EPS increased 9% to C$4.99 in FY17.

Capital Program, Dividend, and Outlook

CNR aims to deliver adjusted diluted EPS in the range of C$5.25 to C$5.40 in 2018 compared to adjusted diluted EPS of C$4.99 in 2017.

CNR announced that it will continue to invest in the safety and efficiency of its network with a capital program of C$3.2 billion in 2018. The program is highlighted by approximately $700 million for investments to increase capacity, including the acquisition of 60 new locomotives, track infrastructure expansion, and improvements at intermodal terminals. The capital program also includes approximately C$1.6 billion for track infrastructure maintenance supporting safety and efficiency, and approximately C$400 million for continued installation of Positive Train Control in the United States.

CNR's Board of Directors approved a 10% increase to the Company's quarterly cash dividend, effective for the first quarter of 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 24, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Canadian National Railway's stock marginally declined 0.96%, ending the trading session at $79.54.

Volume traded for the day: 2.24 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.09 million shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 11.82%

After yesterday's close, Canadian National Railway's market cap was at $59.11 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.33.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.65%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Railroads industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors