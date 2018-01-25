Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Brown & Brown's Revenue Jumped 9.4%; Earnings Rocketed 225%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BRO. Brown & Brown reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on January 22, 2018. The insurance Company outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Brown & Brown's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 under US GAAP grew 9.4% to $474.3 million compared to revenues of $433.6 million in Q4 2016, with organic revenue growing 9.3% on a y-o-y basis to $459.6 million. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $447.2 million.

Brown & Brown's revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, under GAAP were $1.88 billion, growing 6.5%, compared to revenues of $1.77 billion for FY16, with commissions and fees increasing by 5.4% to $1.86 billion, and organic revenue increasing by 4.4% to $1.78 billion.

Brown & Brown's income before income taxes was $106.3 million for Q4 2017, reflecting an increase of 11.9% compared to $95.0 million in Q4 2016. The Company's income before income taxes margin increased from 21.9% to 22.4% in the reported quarter.

Brown & Brown's income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and the change in estimated acquisition earn-out payables (EBITDAC) was $143.1 million in Q4 2017, up 6.7% compared to EBITDAC of $134.1 million in Q4 2016.The Company's EBITDAC margin decreased from 30.9% in the year ago corresponding period to 30.2% in the reported quarter.

Brown & Brown's net income was $187.5 million for Q4 2017, increasing 225.0% on a y-o-y basis, of which $120.9 million was driven by the impact of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 (Tax Reform Act) and diluted earnings per share were $1.32, increasing by 222.0%, $0.85 of which was driven by the impact of the Tax Reform Act. The Company's adjusted diluted earnings per share for the reported quarter totaled $0.47, increasing by 11.9%, compared to the year ago same period. Brown & Brown's earnings surpassed Wall Street's estimates of $0.42 per share.

For FY17, Brown & Brown's net income surged 55.2% to $399.6 million, which benefited from the impact of the Tax Reform Act and diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, were $2.81, reflecting an increase of 54.4% compared to the year ago same period. The Company's adjusted diluted earnings per share for FY17 were $1.92, increasing by 2.7% compared to 2016.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, Brown & Brown's cash and cash equivalents totaled $573.4 million versus $515.4 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's current portion of long-term debt came in at $120.0 million at the end of FY17 compared to $55.5 million at the end of FY16.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 24, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Brown & Brown's stock rose 1.61%, ending the trading session at $52.89.

Volume traded for the day: 1.65 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 568.51 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.00%; previous three-month period - up 6.53%; past twelve-month period - up 22.26%; and year-to-date - up 2.78%

After yesterday's close, Brown & Brown's market cap was at $7.35 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 28.48.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.13%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Insurance Brokers industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

