

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.66 billion, or $2.16 per share. This was higher than $0.63 billion, or $0.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 34.8% to $12.90 billion. This was up from $9.57 billion last year.



Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.66 Bln. vs. $0.63 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 163.5% -EPS (Q4): $2.16 vs. $0.83 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 160.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.79 -Revenue (Q4): $12.90 Bln vs. $9.57 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 34.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX