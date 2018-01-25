

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.29 billion, or $2.10 per share. This was up from $1.16 billion, or $1.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $7.99 billion. This was up from $7.33 billion last year.



3M Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.29 Bln. vs. $1.16 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.2% -EPS (Q4): $2.10 vs. $1.88 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.7% -Revenue (Q4): $7.99 Bln vs. $7.33 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.20 - $10.70



