

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corporation (CELG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.59 billion, or $2.00 per share. This was up from $1.29 billion, or $1.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $3.48 billion. This was up from $2.98 billion last year.



Celgene Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.59 Bln. vs. $1.29 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.3% -EPS (Q4): $2.00 vs. $1.61 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.97 -Revenue (Q4): $3.48 Bln vs. $2.98 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.8%



