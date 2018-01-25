

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $348.2 million, or $6.26 per share. This was up from $270.5 million, or $4.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.00 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $2.11 billion. This was up from $1.83 billion last year.



Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $348.2 Mln. vs. $270.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.7% -EPS (Q4): $6.26 vs. $4.67 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.0% -Analysts Estimate: $5.00 -Revenue (Q4): $2.11 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $22.50 - $23.00 Full year revenue guidance: $8.35 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX