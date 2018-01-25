Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R): Personnel Change in Executive Board of L&R

VIENNA and RENGSDORF, Germany, January 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In January 2018, a change in the Executive Board of manufacturer and supplier of medical devices, Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R), took place after the former Chief Commercial Officer, Markus Sebastian, had resigned.

The Advisory Board and the CCO mutually agreed that Markus Sebastian is going to leave the Lohmann & Rauscher Corporate Group by the end of January 2018 to pursue new tasks and face new challenges.

Responsibility for the business unit Marketing & Sales will be assumed by Dipl.-Ing. Wolfgang Süssle, President & CEO, on a transitional basis.

Reprint free of charge - specimen copy requested

Lohmann & Rauscher Corporate Group

Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R) is a leading international supplier of high-quality medical devices and hygiene products ranging from conventional dressing material to modern treatment and nursing systems. Created in 1998 through the merger of Lohmann (founded in 1851) and Rauscher (founded in 1899), L&R has more than 160 years' expertise as a reliable solution provider for its customers.

With 4,600 employees, 44 corporate subsidiaries and shareholdings and more than 130 select partners, the company is active in all of the world's key markets. The L&R Group was able to realize a sales of €604,2 million in 2017. The L&R headquarters are located in Rengsdorf (Germany) and Vienna (Austria).

L&R's entrepreneurial spirit is reflected in the Group's claim of People.Health.Care.: the human, the health, and the care for both.

Further information on Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R) can be found at:

http://www.lohmann-rauscher.com

Press Contact:

Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG

Public Relations

Sabrina Klein

Johann-Schorsch-Gasse 4 1140 Vienna

Tel.: +43-1-57670-386 Fax DW: 9386

E-Mail: Sabrina.Klein@at.LRmed.com

http://www.lohmann-rauscher.com