

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.45 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank announces interest rate decion. The central bank is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the yen and the franc, it held steady against the pound and the greenback.



The euro was worth 135.30 against the yen, 1.1686 against the franc, 0.8701 against the pound and 1.2411 against the greenback as of 7:40 am ET.



