Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Johnson & Johnson's Adjusted Earnings Rose to Outshine Forecasts

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $20.20 billion in Q4 FY17, which came in above the $18.11 billion recorded in the prior year's same quarter. Meanwhile, the market had expected sales of $20.22 billion. During the quarter, operation sales growth attributed 9.4% to quarterly sales growth, whereas the positive currency impact on the Company's quarterly sales growth was 2.1%.

In Q4 FY17, Johnson & Johnson reported a net loss of $10.71 billion, or $3.99 loss per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $3.81 billion, or $1.38 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted net income came in at $4.78 billion, or $1.74 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 versus $4.36 billion, or $1.58 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, analysts were expecting the Company to report an adjusted net income of $1.72 per diluted share.

During FY17, the Company reported sales of $76.45 billion, up 6.3% from $71.89 billion in FY16. Johnson & Johnson's net earnings came in at $1.30 billion, or $0.47 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $16.54 billion, or $5.93 per diluted share, recorded in FY16. Additionally, the Company's adjusted net income was $20.04 billion, or $7.30 per diluted share, during FY17, up from $18.76 billion, or $6.73 per diluted share, in the year ago comparable period.

Operating Metrics

The maker of biotech drugs and Band-Aids recorded cost of products sold of $7.24 billion in Q4 FY17, up 30.9% from $5.53 billion in Q4 FY16. Selling, marketing, and administrative expenses grew 13.5% to $6.03 billion y-o-y in Q4 FY17. Research and development (R&D) expenses increased to $3.64 billion in Q4 FY17 from $2.64 billion in the last year. Furthermore, the Company's earnings before provision for taxes on income came in at $2.56 billion, or 12.7% of quarterly sales, for Q4 FY17 compared to $4.32 billion, or 23.9% of quarterly sales.

Segment-Wise Sales

In Q4 FY17, the Company's consumer segment reported a 3.1% y-o-y growth to stand at $3.54 billion from $3.43 billion in Q4 FY16. Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical sales were up by 17.6% to $9.68 billion in Q4 FY17 from $8.23 billion in Q4 FY16. In the reported quarter, medical devices sales improved 8.3% to $6.97 billion from $6.44 billion in year ago corresponding period.

Region-Wise

The Company's US operations recorded a 9.8% sales growth to $10.47 billion in Q4 FY17 from $9.54 billion in the last year's same quarter. The International operations witnessed a 13.5% sales growth to $9.73 billion in Q4 FY17 from $8.57 billion in Q4 FY16.

Dividend

In a separate press release on January 02, 2018, Johnson & Johnson's Board of Directors announced a cash dividend for Q1 FY18 of $0.84 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 13, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 27, 2018.

Outlook

In its guidance for the full year FY18, the Company projects sales to grow in the range of 3.5% to 4.5%, and expects it to be between $79.1 billion and $79.9 billion. Adjusted EPS for the upcoming year is anticipated to rise in the band of 6.8% to 9.6%, and is forecasted to be between $7.80 and $8.00.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 24, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Johnson & Johnson's stock marginally rose 0.17%, ending the trading session at $142.07.

Volume traded for the day: 12.46 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 5.73 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.72%; previous six-month period - up 7.73%; past twelve-month period - up 27.12%; and year-to-date - up 1.68%

After yesterday's close, Johnson & Johnson's market cap was at $380.53 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.69.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.37%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Manufacturers - Major industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

