

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M (MMM) announced, the company now expects 2018 earnings to be in the range of $10.20 to $10.70 per share versus the prior expectation of $9.60 to $10.00. The company also anticipates its full-year tax rate will be 20.0 to 22.0 percent, versus a prior range of 26.0 to 27.0 percent. 3M affirmed its organic local-currency sales growth expectations of 3 to 5 percent.



3M's board declared a dividend of $1.36, an increase of 16 percent, for the first quarter of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX