

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $672 million, or $2.08 per share. This was up from $172 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $1.76 billion. This was up from $1.64 billion last year.



JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $672 Mln. vs. $172 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 290.7% -EPS (Q4): $2.08 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 316.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q4): $1.76 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.3%



