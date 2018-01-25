sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,70 Euro		+0,20
+1,14 %
WKN: 541867 ISIN: US4771431016 Ticker-Symbol: JAW 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,46
17,54
15:02
17,40
17,50
15:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP17,70+1,14 %