Industry Frontrunners Recognized at Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Gala

Awards ceremony honors business leaders in various markets for outstanding achievements

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan celebrated innovative companies at its Excellence in Best Practices Awards Gala on Wednesday night, at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa in Anaheim, CA.

The Best Practices Awards are presented each year to companies that are expected to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became the standard in the marketplace, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.

"Frost & Sullivan is honored to recognize companies that have demonstrated excellence in growth, innovation, and leadership. These awardees have differentiated themselves from the competition by turning ideas into high-quality products, shaping the future of technology, and delivering a unique and enjoyable experience for their customers," said Jeff Frigstad, Senior Global Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan.

Awarded companies included:

3M - 2017 Global Biologics Downstream Processing Technologies Product Leadership Award

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise - 2017 Global Hybrid Unified Communications Architecture Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

AT&T - 2017 United States Public Safety Solutions Company of the Year Award

AVACEN Medical, Inc. - 2017 European OTC Fibromyalgia Pain Management Devices New Product Innovation Award

Avaya - 2017 North American Inbound Contact Center Routing SystemsMarket Leadership Award

Bell Canada - 2017 Canadian Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market Leadership Award

Bentley Systems - 2017 Global Asset Performance Management Customer Value Leadership Award

BigRoad - A Fleet Complete Company - 2017 North American Electronic Logging Device (ELD) SolutionsCustomer Value Leadership Award

Cummins Inc. - 2017 North American Connected Engine Diagnostics Solutions Customer Value Leadership Award

CyboEnergy - 2017 Global Solar Inverter Technology Innovation Award

Delphi Technologies - 2017 North American Automotive Aftermarket Company of the Year Award

eBay - 2017 North American Aftermarket Digital Transformation Company of the Year Award

Eccrine Systems, Inc. - 2017 North American Non-invasive Wearables Technology Innovation Award

EnterWorks - 2017 North American MDM/PIM Software for Manufacturing Distribution Product Leadership Award

Flatiron Health - 2017 North American EHR and Practice Management Systems in Oncology Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

Fuze - 2017 North American UCaaS and Converged Conferencing Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

Google Chrome Enterprise- 2017 United States Mobile Enterprise ComputingVisionary Innovation Leadership Award

Hitachi Vantara - 2017 Global Media and Entertainment Storage Customer Value Leadership Award

Huawei - 2017 Global Safe City Video SurveillanceMarket Leadership Award

IBM - 2017 North American Enterprise Social Collaboration Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

IntelliVision - 2017 North American Security Intelligence and Video Analytics Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

Intertrust Technologies Corporation - 2017 North American IoT Application Protection Product Leadership Award

Intrinsic ID - 2017 North American Device Level Digital Authentication Technology for IoT Technology Leadership Award

Ixia, a Keysight Business - 2017 Global Network Packet Brokers Market Leadership Award

JDA Software, Inc. - 2017 Global Retail Assortment Planning Company of the Year Award

Jive Communications - 2017 North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaSCustomer Service Leadership Award

KnowBe4, Inc. - 2017 North American Cybersecurity Awareness and Training PlatformCustomer Value Leadership Award

KPMG LLP - 2017 Global Network Security New Product Innovation Award

Nectar Services Corp. - 2017 Global Enhanced User Experience for Unified Communications New Product Innovation Award

Netcracker Technology - 2017 Global Stratecast CSP Monetization Growth Excellence Leadership Award

NICE - 2017 North American Investigation and Evidence Management Solutions TechnologyLeadership Award

Noble Systems - 2017 North American Outbound Dialing Systems Market Leadership Award

Omnicell - 2017 Global Smart Hospitals' Pharmacy Automation Vendor Company of the Year Award

Oracle + NetSuite - 2017 North American Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Customer Value Leadership Award

PanTerra Networks - 2017 United States Cloud Communications and Collaboration New Product Innovation Award

Philips Healthcare - 2017 Global Healthcare Enterprise Partnerships Market Leadership Award

SA Ignite - 2017 North American Value-Based Care Compliance Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Sentient Science - 2017 North American Wind Energy Prognostics New Product Innovation Award

SentientEnergy - 2017 North American Distribution Grid Monitoring New Product Innovation Award

Smartrac - 2018 European RFID Technology Solutions Company of the Year Award

Thermission AG - 2017 European Thermal Diffusion Coatings Technology Innovation Award

VeEX, Inc. - 2017 Global Optical Time-domain Reflectometer (OTDR) New Product Innovation Award

Vidsys - 2017 North American Converged Surveillance Systems Product Leadership Award

WENZEL Group GmbH & Co. KG- 2017 Global Industrial CT Systems Customer Value Leadership Award

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.

For further information about the Awards Gala, please contact a member of the Best Practices Team.

