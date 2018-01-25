Industry Frontrunners Recognized at Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Gala

Awards ceremony honors business leaders in various markets for outstanding achievements
MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan celebrated innovative companies at its Excellence in Best Practices Awards Gala on Wednesday night, at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa in Anaheim, CA.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/630124/Frost_Sullivan_Best_Practices_Awards_Gala_2018.jpg
The Best Practices Awards are presented each year to companies that are expected to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became the standard in the marketplace, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.
"Frost & Sullivan is honored to recognize companies that have demonstrated excellence in growth, innovation, and leadership. These awardees have differentiated themselves from the competition by turning ideas into high-quality products, shaping the future of technology, and delivering a unique and enjoyable experience for their customers," said Jeff Frigstad, Senior Global Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan.
Awarded companies included:
3M - 2017 Global Biologics Downstream Processing Technologies Product Leadership Award
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise - 2017 Global Hybrid Unified Communications Architecture Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
AT&T - 2017 United States Public Safety Solutions Company of the Year Award
AVACEN Medical, Inc. - 2017 European OTC Fibromyalgia Pain Management Devices New Product Innovation Award
Avaya - 2017 North American Inbound Contact Center Routing SystemsMarket Leadership Award
Bell Canada - 2017 Canadian Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market Leadership Award
Bentley Systems - 2017 Global Asset Performance Management Customer Value Leadership Award
BigRoad - A Fleet Complete Company - 2017 North American Electronic Logging Device (ELD) SolutionsCustomer Value Leadership Award
Cummins Inc. - 2017 North American Connected Engine Diagnostics Solutions Customer Value Leadership Award
CyboEnergy - 2017 Global Solar Inverter Technology Innovation Award
Delphi Technologies - 2017 North American Automotive Aftermarket Company of the Year Award
eBay - 2017 North American Aftermarket Digital Transformation Company of the Year Award
Eccrine Systems, Inc. - 2017 North American Non-invasive Wearables Technology Innovation Award
EnterWorks - 2017 North American MDM/PIM Software for Manufacturing Distribution Product Leadership Award
Flatiron Health - 2017 North American EHR and Practice Management Systems in Oncology Visionary Innovation Leadership Award
Fuze - 2017 North American UCaaS and Converged Conferencing Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
Google Chrome Enterprise- 2017 United States Mobile Enterprise ComputingVisionary Innovation Leadership Award
Hitachi Vantara - 2017 Global Media and Entertainment Storage Customer Value Leadership Award
Huawei - 2017 Global Safe City Video SurveillanceMarket Leadership Award
IBM - 2017 North American Enterprise Social Collaboration Product Line Strategy Leadership Award
IntelliVision - 2017 North American Security Intelligence and Video Analytics Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award
Intertrust Technologies Corporation - 2017 North American IoT Application Protection Product Leadership Award
Intrinsic ID - 2017 North American Device Level Digital Authentication Technology for IoT Technology Leadership Award
Ixia, a Keysight Business - 2017 Global Network Packet Brokers Market Leadership Award
JDA Software, Inc. - 2017 Global Retail Assortment Planning Company of the Year Award
Jive Communications - 2017 North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaSCustomer Service Leadership Award
KnowBe4, Inc. - 2017 North American Cybersecurity Awareness and Training PlatformCustomer Value Leadership Award
KPMG LLP - 2017 Global Network Security New Product Innovation Award
Nectar Services Corp. - 2017 Global Enhanced User Experience for Unified Communications New Product Innovation Award
Netcracker Technology - 2017 Global Stratecast CSP Monetization Growth Excellence Leadership Award
NICE - 2017 North American Investigation and Evidence Management Solutions TechnologyLeadership Award
Noble Systems - 2017 North American Outbound Dialing Systems Market Leadership Award
Omnicell - 2017 Global Smart Hospitals' Pharmacy Automation Vendor Company of the Year Award
Oracle + NetSuite - 2017 North American Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Customer Value Leadership Award
PanTerra Networks - 2017 United States Cloud Communications and Collaboration New Product Innovation Award
Philips Healthcare - 2017 Global Healthcare Enterprise Partnerships Market Leadership Award
SA Ignite - 2017 North American Value-Based Care Compliance Enabling Technology Leadership Award
Sentient Science - 2017 North American Wind Energy Prognostics New Product Innovation Award
SentientEnergy - 2017 North American Distribution Grid Monitoring New Product Innovation Award
Smartrac - 2018 European RFID Technology Solutions Company of the Year Award
Thermission AG - 2017 European Thermal Diffusion Coatings Technology Innovation Award
VeEX, Inc. - 2017 Global Optical Time-domain Reflectometer (OTDR) New Product Innovation Award
Vidsys - 2017 North American Converged Surveillance Systems Product Leadership Award
WENZEL Group GmbH & Co. KG- 2017 Global Industrial CT Systems Customer Value Leadership Award
Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.
For further information about the Awards Gala, please contact a member of the Best Practices Team.
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.
Contact:
Ana Arriaga
P: 210.247.3823
F: 210.348.1003
E: ana.arriaga@frost.com