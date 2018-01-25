Kenna Security CEO to Lead Discussion on Big Data at Cybertech Tel Aviv 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenna Security, a leader in predictive cyber risk, announced today that Karim Toubba, CEO at Kenna Security, will moderate a panel discussion on Big Data and Intelligence at Cybertech Tel Aviv 2018, held January 29-31 at the Tel Aviv Convention Center.

Session Details:

Big Data and Intelligence Panel

January 30, 3:20 - 4:00 pm, Hall A (Plenary Hall)

Panelists include:

Mr. Nir Chinsky, Head Of Google Cloud MEA & CEE, Google

Mr. Dewand Neely, Chief Information Officer, State of Indiana

Mr. Ariel Levanon,VP Cyber & Intelligence,Mer Group

Mr. Alon Kantor,VP Business Development,Check Point

Mr. Omri Timianker,President,Cobwebs technologies

Mr.Eliahu Amar,Chief Defense Technology Officer,National Cyber Security Directorate

The panel will discuss recent news stories, lessons learned, and innovations involving the use of Big Data and Intelligence in predicting and preventing cyber risk.

Karim Toubba is an experienced security technology executive who is passionate about innovation, leadership and solving complex problems that matter. Before joining Kenna, he was Vice President of Security Products and Strategy at Juniper Networks and he has led products, marketing, and sales channels, in security for both startups and large companies. Karim brings proven leadership and innovation to the security market with a focus on creating products that solve real world challenges yet form the foundation for lasting change. He is inspired by a fast moving entrepreneurial culture built on the pillars of innovation and focus. Karim is a frequent speaker on panels, events and media outlets including Fox Business Network and Bloomberg TV.

About Cybertech

Cybertech is the most significant conference and exhibition of cyber technologies outside of the United States. Cybertech provides attendees with a unique and special opportunity to get acquainted with the latest innovations and solutions featured by the international cyber community. The conference's main focuses are on networking, strengthening alliances and forming new connections. Cybertech also provides an incredible platform for Business to Business interaction.

Cybertech Conference & Exhibition will present commercial problem solving strategies and solutions for the global cyber threat that meet the diverse challenges for a wide range of sectors: finance transportation, utilities, defense, R&D, manufacturing, telecommunication, health and government. The conference will also provide the exhibition of different innovative technologies, which are key to fighting these threats.

Cybertech 2018 will bring together leading multi-national corporates, SMB's, start-ups, private and corporate investors, venture capital firms, experts, and clients.

Cybertech is the arena for the cyber players.

About Kenna Security

Kenna Security is a leader in predictive cyber risk. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. Kenna leverages Cyber Risk Context Technology to track and predict real-world exploitations, focusing security teams on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna counts among its customers many Fortune 100 companies, and serves nearly every major vertical. For more information, visitkennasecurity.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

