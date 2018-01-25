NACD to Host Global Boardroom and Cybersecurity Leaders to Elevate Cyber-Risk Oversight Practices



WASHINGTON, 2018-01-25 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 18,000 corporate board members, today announced its 2018 Global Cyber Forum, which will be held April 17-18 in Geneva, Switzerland. This event recognizes the global nature of cyber threats and gives international scope to NACD's efforts to drive board members' greater understanding of, and role in, cybersecurity oversight.



An elite group of nonexecutive directors (NEDs) of multinational corporations, C-suite and managing-director-level executives, cybersecurity experts, global cybersecurity policy and law enforcement officials, and other thought leaders will attend the forum. Participants will examine leading board-level cyber-risk oversight practices and explore key themes that include cross-border law enforcement, the shifting global regulatory landscape, the impact of emerging technologies on cybersecurity, and leading practices in cyber hygiene. The forum will engage attendees in a cyberbreach simulation for interactive learning.



"As new threats arise amid increased global integration and connectivity, corporate boards need to be well-versed in their companies' vulnerabilities in order to be prepared in the event of a cyberbreach," said NACD CEO Peter Gleason. "Our primary goal is to provide NEDs and company leaders with practical information they can take back to the boardroom."



Speakers include:



-- The Right Honorable Baroness Pauline Neville-Jones, DCMG; former top British diplomat and Advisor to Prime Minister David Cameron; Chair of the Bank of England's Cybersecurity Panel; Senior Advisor to Ridge-Schmidt Cyber; and Council Member of the UK Research Council -- Olga Botero, Director and Chair of the Technology and Cyber Security Committee for EVERTEC Inc. and Former Chief Information Officer of Grupo Bancolombia -- Greg Bell, Principal, Advisory Services, KPMG LLP -- Anastassia Lauterbach, Director and Chair of the Technology and Innovation Committee for Dun & Bradstreet -- Sara Grootwassink Lewis, Audit Committee Chair, Sun Life Financial, Weyerhaeuser Co., and PS Business Parks; Director, Leadership Board of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness; and Trustee, Brookings Institution -- Richard Spearman, Group Corporate Security Director, Vodafone Group PLC -- Akhilesh Tuteja, Global Practice Colead, India Region, KPMG LLP -- Jeff Brown, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Raytheon Co. -- Maya Bundt, Head, Cyber and Digital Solutions, Swiss Reinsurance Co. Ltd. -- Shelley Leibowitz, Director of E*TRADE Financial and Former Group Chief Information Officer for the World Bank -- Larry Clinton, President and CEO, Internet Security Alliance -- Dani Michaux, Asia Regional Leader, KPMG LLP -- Major General Koen Gijsbers (Ret.), Senior Advisor, Network Centric Industry Operations Industry Consortium; Former General Manager, NATO Communications and Information Agency; and Former CIO, Netherlands Ministry of Defence -- John Hermans, EMA Regional Leader, KPMG LLP -- William McCracken, Director of MDU Resources Group Inc. and NACD, and Former Chair and CEO of CA Technologies



NACD is proud to partner with KPMG for this event. Other partners include the Global Network of Director Institutes (GNDI), the Internet Security Alliance (ISA), and Ridge Global.



For more information about the forum, visit www.NACDonline.org/CyberForum.



About NACD The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 18,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org.



Contact: Susan Oliver susanboliver@gmail.com 703-216-4078