Shares in car manual publisher Haynes motored on Thursday as the company reported a strong rise in first half profits. Pre-tax profit was up to £0.97m from £0.49 a year earlier as revenue increased 21% to £16.9m. There was a big rise in digital revenues of 51% to £5.5m as customers moved online in greater numbers. "I am pleased to report that this is the third consecutive set of results where Haynes has demonstrated strong underlying revenue and profit growth since we implemented our global ...

