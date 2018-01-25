Most markets in Asia finished Thursday's session lower, as the dollar continued to slip against most major currencies having struggled on Wednesday. The Nikkei 225 was off 1.13% to 23,669.49, as the yen strengthened 0.18% against the dollar to JPY 109.02. Most sectors in Tokyo, including carmakers, financials, manufacturers and technology plays, were in the red by the end of the day. The country's major exporters were lower on the yen's strength, with Fanuc Manufacturing losing 0.85% and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...