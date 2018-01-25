

25 January 2018



Tern Plc (the 'Company')



Update following the Shareholder Conference Call



Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ('IoT'), is pleased to announce that the recording of the shareholder conference call that took place on 24 January 2018, as well as the accompanying presentation, are now available on the Company's website. The presentation and webinar can be accessed here under the appropriate tabs: https://www.ternplc.com/resources#



The Company would like to remind the shareholders that they can subscribe to regular email updates on Tern Plc and its portfolio companies by joining the shareholder database.



