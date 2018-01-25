

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) announced the company presently expects 2018 earnings per share excluding net special items to be between $5.50 and $6.50. The company expects first-quarter TRASM to increase approximately 2.0 to 4.0 percent year-over-year, which reflects expected continued improvement in demand for both business and leisure travel.



Fourth-quarter pre-tax earnings excluding net special items were $739 million, a $34 million decrease from the fourth quarter of 2016. Fourth-quarter earnings were $0.54 per share, or $0.95 per share excluding net special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX