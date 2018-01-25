sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,00 Euro		-1,80
-4,11 %
WKN: A1W97M ISIN: US02376R1023 Ticker-Symbol: A1G 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,389
42,539
17:04
42,40
42,60
17:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC42,00-4,11 %