

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $317.8 million, or $1.05 per share. This was higher than $79.1 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 20.3% to $600.9 million. This was down from $754.0 million last year.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $317.8 Mln. vs. $79.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 301.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $0.34 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 208.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q4): $600.9 Mln vs. $754.0 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -20.3%



