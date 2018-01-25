CPR Cell Phone Repair Franchise Network Continues Expansion with New Store in Mt. Vernon, IL

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2018 / The CPR Cell Phone Repair network continues to be the largest and fastest growing repair franchise network in North America with a new location in Mt. Vernon, IL. The CPR franchise is proud to congratulate Rob Benton on the opening of his first CPR store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Mt. Vernon, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/mount-vernon-il/.

"We're pleased to welcome Rob to the CPR Cell Phone Repair franchise network," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We have the utmost confidence that Rob's store will be a great addition to the CPR network and wish him nothing but success."

CPR Mt. Vernon is conveniently located near Times Square Mall and close to nearby restaurants and various shops. CPR Mt. Vernon will offer customers a variety of fast and affordable tech repair services and solutions. With repairs for devices including cell phones, tablets, laptops, game consoles, and more, CPR Mt. Vernon aims to provide the community with convenient repair services for every gadget. Customers can visit the store for same day repair solutions or utilize the store's mail-in repair services.

"I 'couldnt be more excited to start my business with the CPR Cell Phone Repair network," said store owner Rob. "I'm looking forward to offering the Mt. Vernon community quality tech services that are affordable, too."

The CPR franchise network stands by their promise to provide all customers with great repair services and tech solutions that are convenient and budget-friendly. With a team of knowledgeable and experienced repair technicians, CPR Mt. Vernon is equipped to handle issues including screen repairs, water-damaged gadgets, audio problems, and much more. Stop in to CPR Mt. Vernon to learn how their newest CPR location can save a mobile's life.

CPR Mt. Vernon is located at:

2929 Broadway St. Unit #9

Mt. Vernon, IL 62864

Please contact the store at 618-316-7373 or via email: repairs@cpr-mtvernon.com.

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/mount-vernon-il/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 400 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. For three straight years CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2018 CPR was ranked in the top 30 of the list. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Stephen Ritley

sritley@merrmtg.com

216-674-0645 ext. 632

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair