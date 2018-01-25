Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2018) - Augusta Industries Inc. (TSXV: AAO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the creation of a wholly owned subsidiary to commence the process of implementing Blockchain technology. Blockchain serves as the next technological revolution for storing and sharing distributed data from multiple input sources. This will provide the Company with the capability to transfer any digital data between multiple participants in a secure and auditable fashion. This is of critical importance to our wholly owned subsidiary, FOX-TEK Canada Inc. ("FOX-TEK"), continued expansion of its' non-intrusive technology in the oil & gas industry, whose clients include many of the biggest companies in the world. FOX-TEK believes a common system of record connecting data collected for events is of paramount importance to clients.

The Company will create a platform that will allow for the analysis of data that incorporates an auditing system built for regulatory and quality assurance oversight. The platform will implement a distributed blockchain ledger using smart contracts. These smart contracts provide customization of blockchain data.

Upon completion, the Company intends to invite other technology companies to participate and utilize its' blockchain. These companies will be involved in industries serving pipeline operations, integrity, maintenance and construction, as well as, Federal, Provincial and State regulators. By participating in the Company's Blockchain, these entities will have access to surveillance, auditing, integrity, transparent data in cases of breaches in corrosion or leaks or cracks.

FOX-TEK will naturally be the first service provider to participate. DMAT servers currently hosts DMAT client at 15 GB live running DMAT web server: 5GB live and DMAT raw data :15 GB.

Allen Lone, President, CEO, Augusta Industries stated "Our subsidiaries provide vital services to some of the biggest energy companies and government agencies in the world. Data is a vital part of many of these services, so providing a decentralized and distributed Blockchain solution that provides our clients, regulators and the industry with the best analysis and auditing tools possible will be invaluable."

About the Corporation:

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Marcon International Inc. ("Marcon") and FOX-TEK, the Corporation provides a variety of services and products to a number of clients.

Marcon is an industrial supply contractor servicing the energy sector and a number of US Government entities. Marcon's principal business is the sale and distribution of industrial parts and equipment.

FOX-TEK provides world leading solutions to various sectors including the oil and gas industry. With non- intrusive technologies including: fiber optic sensors and electric field mapping systems; FOX-TEK is able to accurately measure changes that could negatively impact our client's operations.

