

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.20 billion, or $1.53 per share. This was up from $1.14 billion, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $5.45 billion. This was up from $5.17 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.20 Bln. vs. $1.14 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.53 vs. $1.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q4): $5.45 Bln vs. $5.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.4%



