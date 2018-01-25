

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $750 million, or $0.51 per share. This was up from $351 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $5.04 billion. This was up from $4.38 billion last year.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $750 Mln. vs. $351 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 113.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.25 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 104.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $5.04 Bln vs. $4.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX