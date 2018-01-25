Securitas AB to Publish the Full Year Report on Wednesday, January 31, 2018

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Securitas AB will publish the full year report for January-December 2017 on Wednesday, January 31, at app. 1.00 p.m. (CET).

App. 1.00 p.m. (CET) Report release

The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se)and will automatically be published on www.securitas.com when released.

2.00 p.m. (CET) Presentation slides available

For presentation slides, follow the link www.securitas.com/presentations

2.30 p.m. (CET) Telephone conference and audio cast

Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference at 2.30 p.m. (CET) where Securitas CEO Alf Göransson will present the report and answer questions. The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Securitas' website.

To participate in the telephone conference, please dial in five minutes prior to the start of the conference call:

The United States: +1-855-269-2605

Sweden: + 46-8-519-993-55

United Kingdom: +44-203-194-0550

To follow the audio cast of the telephone conference via the web, please follow the link www.securitas.com/webcasts. A recorded version of the webcast will be available on the same web page after the telephone conference.

Information:

Micaela Sjökvist,

Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +46(0)76-116-7443

Gisela Lindstrand,

Senior Vice President Corporate Communications and Public Affairs

Mobile: +46(0)70-287-86-62

