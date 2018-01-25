Farmplan Announce Launch of Next Step in Cloud-Based Crop Recording Solutions

LONDON, January 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Agricultural IT solutions leader, Farmplan, have announced the launch of the next product in its range of web-based crop recording solutions.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/473567/Proagrica_Logo.jpg )

Gatekeeper Express Plus is now available following its launch at LAMMA 18. The solution offers users enhanced functionality which builds on the success of Gatekeeper Express, first seen early last year, offering farmers with less complex requirements a wider range of tools and features to better manage their business.

Sarah Alexander, Arable Product Manager at Farmplan says, "For Farmplan, Gatekeeper Express marked the beginning of a shift to not only modernise its crop recording offerings by going fully web-based, but to work more closely with customers and the market as a whole, to produce a solution that can offer real flexibility, mobility and time-saving benefits. Of course Gatekeeper Express was the first step towards this goal helping users meet simple record keeping requirements but now Farmplan are delighted to announce that Gatekeeper Express Plus is also available."

The Farmplan team based here in the UK have drawn on their combined technical and agricultural knowledge to create Gatekeeper Express Plus with the support of farmers who have helped in every step of its development.

Users can expect enhanced features including stock, average pricing and trading tools to help them manage sales and purchases plus more detailed job management. In this version the team have also added in a wealth of additional reporting tools including crop gross margin, crop growing valuation and stock valuation.

Sarah adds, "Not only have Farmplan now got a range of solutions that are fully web-based but we will shortly be launching a mobile partner app too, so users can keep and review records on the go."

The Gatekeeper Express range is available from as little as £17 per month, users also benefit from full support via Farmplan's team of highly skilled and knowledgeable advisors.

Notes:

About Farmplan

Farmplan is the UKs leading supplier of solutions specifically designed for agricultural industry and is part of Proagrica. The business has over 8000 customers, managing 2.3million hectares and 1million cattle. The range includes farm business management and accounts, cropping and livestock. Farmplan also offers full solution support, training and IT services.

Gatekeeper Express was launched in Q1 2017 and was the first solution from Farmplan which was fully web-based. This solution is designed for basic crop record keeping to help users meet legislative compliance. Gatekeeper Express Plus is the second iteration of this new range of solutions, further developments are planned for 2018/19.

http://www.farmplan.co.uk

About Proagrica

Proagrica is a global division of Reed Business Information, part of RELX. Proagrica serves the agriculture industry by providing independent connectivity and data-driven decision support solutions; creating actionable intelligence to drive business growth across the value chain. We aim to deliver superior products and services that connect and empower industry participants to address their key needs around Trading, Productivity and Compliance. We have created farm-focused and enterprise-focused solutions.

Our Farm solutions include the Farmplan farm management software suite as well as our flagship media and events brands, Farmers Weekly and Boerderij.

Our Enterprise solutions are built around the key competences of data connectivity and data analytics, via our F4F, DBT and Agility brands. Business benefits include supply chain management, supply chain standards compliance, customer insight and engagement, leading to customer acquisition, retention and expansion.

About Reed Business Information

Reed Business Information provides information and online data services to business professionals worldwide. Customers have access to our high-value industry data, analytics, information and tools. Our strong global products and services hold market-leading positions across a wide range of industry sectors including banking, petrochemicals and aviation where we help customers make key strategic decisions every day. RBI is part of RELX Group plc, a world-leading provider of information solutions for professional customers across industries.

http://www.reedbusiness.com

About RELX Group

RELX Group is a world'leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. The total market capitalisation is approximately £32.3bn|€36.6bn|$44.8bn.

For more information visit http://www.farmplan.co.uk/gatekeeper-express or call 01594-545000 for more details.