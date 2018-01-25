Major Key Players and Countries to Take Serious Steps to Counter the Growing Cyber Threats

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, January 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Allied Market Research recently published a report on the global cyber security market for the forecast period of 2016 - 2022. A compound annual growth of 15.5% is registered in the forecast period. The market will accrue a whopping $198 billion by 2022. The report gives a detailed analysis of various market factors, market segments, and multiple research methodology undertaken to formulate this study. Sectors such as retail, healthcare, BFSI, and utilities boost the market growth.

Government and agencies have a long way to go before settling at a cyber security technology that can protect them from growing cyber threats. It would not come as a surprise if the world faces another wave of cyber violence. This is due to the lack of budget, fewer facilities for R&D, and scarcity of workforce that is keeping us behind. Healthcare centers have sensitive patient information, military and aerospace sectors cannot afford to compromise their data to unknown eyes, and the government holds dear various sensitive information that may spark global riots.

D-Link corporation in collaboration with GajShield will come up with network security solutions for corporate organizations. D-Link's robust infrastructure with GajShield's domain expertise will reinforce their presence in the network security market. The company will provide end-to-end network solution ranging from 25 user unified threat management (UTM) security to 10,000 user UTM to SOHO, SMB, and enterprise segment. GajShield's USP comprises context-based network data leakage prevention (DLP), patent pending technology, enterprise cloud security and BYOD security. Both the companies follow certification testing program and maintains highest security standards.



Compromised identity is the primary way to gain access inside a company and create havoc. Agencies worldwide are churning out strict rules to monitor authorized identity access and create regular assessment reports for each user. On March 1, 2017, New York Department of Financial Services established new cyber security regulations. As per the protocols, companies that operate in New York will monitor the activities of each user and formulate audit logs to maintain uniform ID management systems. A lot of organizations have complex environments. IBM's recent webinar hosted by Clouds Standard Customer Council (CSCC) stressed on the need to have a single integrated tool for each system. Retail sector such as Amazon's Web Services (AWS) Identity and Access Management Service has been added to the government's Certified Cloud Service List (CCSL) that is maintained by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD). Apart from AWS, Microsoft, IBM, Salesforce, Macquarie Telecom, Sliced Tech and Vault Systems have their services listed on the CCSL.

In the twentieth annual Black Hat conference in Las Vegas in July revealed 250 self-identified hackers who gave a vital information. They confessed that multifactor authentication system, firewalls, anti-virus software and intrusion prevention systems were some of the trickiest to pass through. According to recent news, company directors in the UK are personally liable for data breaches under the U.K Data Protection Act. The General Data Protection Regulation that will be implemented in May 2018 will make companies pay up £20,000 or 4% of gross revenue for certain classes of data violation.

The Human Rights Watch strongly proposes encryption to protect user data from malicious users that are preying on the valuable information. Whatsapp, iMessenger or iPhone data have end-to-end encryption that cannot be reversed without court permissions. It might expose users to a plethora of cyber threats.



The comprehensive report provided by Allied Market Research mentions the opportunities, restraints, and threats that influence the global cyber security markets. It also gives valuable insight on latest technological development by various key market players among different geographical regions. The report will help the global players alter their strategies based on the analysis, market trends, and forecast.

