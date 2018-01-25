Takung Art Co., Ltd.: Takung's Exclusive Lionel Messi Autographed Jerseys Listing Oversubscribed by 35 to One

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2018 / Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE American: TKAT) ("Takung" or the "Company"), the operator of three online platforms that enable art-interested investors, collectors and consumers to obtain or trade shared ownership units as well as whole pieces of Asian and international fine arts and collectibles, today announced the successful listing of its second exclusive sports memorabilia portfolio, which consisted of 200 authentic 2017-18 season Lionel Messi jerseys containing the FC Barcelona star's autograph on the back of each jersey.

Messi, who also plays for Argentina's national team, is one of the most decorated football players in history, and his achievements include a record-tying five Ballon d'Or awards. The portfolio celebrates his 600th game with FC Barcelona.

Mr. Di Xiao, Chairman and CEO of Takung, commented, "We are enthusiastic about the success of this portfolio, which was made possible with our recently formed partnership with 5U Sport, our first sports memorabilia partner since PNH Group. 5U Sport, as a partner of Eurosport News, the premium European sports channel, and the exclusive Chinese distribution partner for icons.com, the leading provider of authentic signed football memorabilia worldwide, has vast international sports resources, and this portfolio's success is early proof of the value of this new partnership."

Mr. Tom Auyeung, CEO of 5U Sport, added, "We are pleased to partner with Takung to grow our customer base and expand our online exposure. With Takung's unique business model and capabilities, highlighted by the success of this portfolio, we believe this will be a beneficial collaboration that will propel both companies to further growth."

The listing was offered on Takung's Unit+ platform ("Unit+") on January 22, 2018, at a total value of two million tradeable ownership units for the 200 jerseys, and was oversubscribed by more than 35 to one. Through Takung's Unit+, investors may buy and trade ownership units and may opt to exchange a designated number of units to take direct ownership of an item in the portfolio. For this portfolio, 10,000 units are required for direct ownership of a single jersey.

Mr. Xiao continued, "We are pleased to begin the year on a strong note and are optimistic about our ability to further capitalize on Chinese consumers' enthusiasm towards football - exhibited by FC Barcelona's 5.75 million followers on Weibo and Messi's own theme park due to open in Beijing in 2019 - especially since 2018 is a FIFA World Cup year. We look forward to announcing additional listings in the weeks ahead, each of which is expected to further produce meaningful listing fee revenue to improve our top and bottom lines."

About Takung Art Co., Ltd.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. enables China's growing middle class to invest in fine art and collectibles through three proprietary online platforms: Takung Unit, which facilitates trading and shared ownership of Asian and international fine art; Unit+, which facilitates trading and shared ownership of Asian and international collectibles; and Takung Online, an e-commerce platform enabling artists to promote and sell entire pieces of artwork directly to buyers. Takung is headquartered in Hong Kong and operates primarily in Hong Kong through its direct wholly-owned subsidiary Hong Kong Takung Art Company Limited and its two wholly-owned subsidiaries in Shanghai and Tianjin that facilitate service and support to its PRC-based traders on the Company's platform. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.takungart.com/. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

