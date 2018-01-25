BestCrypt Suite Combines Data Encryption and Wiping to Solve Overlooked Vulnerabilities

All around the world, organizations and individuals will celebrate Data Privacy Day (DPD) on January 28th. As a DPD Champion, Jetico developer of world-class data protection software has announced their commitment to respect privacy and safeguard data by offering BestCrypt Suite including both data encryption and wiping. By combining BestCrypt and BCWipe into one convenient package, Jetico's complete endpoint data protection solution mitigates lingering risks in the system.

"Encryption on its own can still leave vulnerabilities for sensitive data to be recovered," explains Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman. "Adding wiping to your data protection toolkit ensures privacy by cleaning up the mess of data and file traces on your computer. If you care to achieve truly complete endpoint data protection, then BestCrypt Suite is the answer."

Mr. Waksman continues, "Implementing any security tool can be a great first step. However, in honor of Data Privacy Day, it's the perfect time to remind everyone that we need multiple layers of protection."

To deliver a complete endpoint data protection solution, BestCrypt Suite provides a single installation program for these essential tools:

BestCrypt Volume Encryption

With pre-boot authentication, BestCrypt Volume Encryption keeps your data safe while your computer is turned off. But once the 'front gate' is open and intruders can get inside, Volume Encryption (or any whole disk encryption utility) is no longer protecting your sensitive data.

While your computer is in use, files and folders stored in encrypted containers are safely tucked away from intruders. Yet recoverable traces may still exist out in the open. Hence, a good janitor is needed to clean up the mess.

Residual data, known as Data Remanence, continues to exist after common activities, such as 'delete' a file or move a file. When data resides somewhere it shouldn't, BCWipe is there for clearing files and all Data Remanence beyond forensic recovery.

Available in Jetico's Store, bundled pricing for BestCrypt Suite ensures savings up to 25% off the original price. After installation, a single license key provides all-in-one access to all utilities.

About Data Privacy Day

Data Privacy Day began in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the Jan. 28, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. NCSA, the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness, leads the effort in North America. The Data Privacy Day initiative is made possible by generous support from our sponsors and is advised by a distinguished advisory committee of privacy professionals. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-day/about.

About Jetico

Jetico provides pure and simple data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 10 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

