Through this operation, the UK investor, which already owns a 40% interest in the Javiera solar plant located in the Antofagasta region, consolidates its position in the Chilean solar market.

UK based emerging market investor, Actis LLP announced it has acquired El Pelícano solar power project from U.S. PV module manufacturer SunPower, a subsidiary of French oil company Total, in northern Chile for an undisclosed sum.

The 100 MW solar plant, which was commissioned last week, is located on an ...

