XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Celebrates Trucker Mary Kile's Three Million Miles Accident-Free

XPO Logistics Celebrates Trucker Mary Kile's Three Million Miles Accident-Free

GREENWICH, Conn. - January 25, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), one of the largest providers of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, today recognized Mary Kile for driving three million consecutive miles without a preventable accident.

Kile, a professional truck driver for more than 28 years, achieved this safety milestone on December 9, 2017. She is based at XPO's LTL facility in Glenpool, Okla., which serves the Tulsa area.

Troy Cooper, chief operating officer of XPO Logistics, said, "Mary stands out as a role model for all drivers, especially those just starting their careers. We couldn't be more proud of her achievement. On behalf of our entire company, I thank Mary for her inspiring commitment to safety."

XPO, a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine for 2018. In 2017, the company was named one of America's Best Employers by Forbes magazine. XPO's commercial driving schools are located nationwide and offer free tuition, income while training and a quality driving career upon graduation. For more information, visit the careers page (http://xpo.com/work-for-us/driver-jobs) on XPO's website.

