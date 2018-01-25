

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET Thursday. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 240K, up from 220K in the prior week.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback retreated against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.2413 against the euro, 1.4256 against the pound, 108.89 against the yen and 0.9413 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



