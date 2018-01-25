

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) reported a profit for the fourth-quarter that increased 97 percent from last year. But, quarterly revenues declined 3 percent from the previous year. Separately, FCA US LLC announced that it will make average profit sharing payments of $5,500 to eligible UAW-represented employees. Approximately 40,000 employees will receive the payment on February 16, 2018.



Looking ahead for 2018, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles expects adjusted net profit to be about 5 billion euros, and net revenue of 125 billion euros.



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Net profit for the fourth-quarter rose 97 percent to 804 million euros from 409 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 0.51 euros from 0.27 euros in the previous year.



Adjusted net profit for the quarter jumped to 1.10 billion euros or 0.70 euros per share from 539 million euros or 0.35 euros per share in the prior year.



Net revenues for the quarter declined 3 percent to 28.88 billion euros from 29.72 billion euros in the previous year.



Worldwide combined shipments of 1.25 million units, up 1 percent from last year's 1.23 million units.



FCA US LLC announced that it will make average profit sharing payments of $5,500 to eligible UAW-represented employees As a result of the Company's strong 2017 financial performance. Approximately 40,000 employees will receive the payment on February 16, 2018.



FCA US has also committed to spending a total of $2 billion and adding 4,500 new jobs in the Warren Truck Assembly Plant and the south plant of the Toledo Assembly Complex. Warren Truck will be modernized to produce the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer alongside the Ram Heavy Duty, which will move from its current production location in Saltillo, Mexico. The Toledo South plant will be retooled to build the all-new Jeep truck. All of these actions are expected to be complete by 2020.



In addition to profit sharing, UAW-represented employees will receive a special $2,000 bonus payment in the second quarter. Announced on January 11, 2018, FCA will make the special bonus payment to approximately 60,000 hourly and salaried employees, excluding senior leadership, of FCA automotive and component operations in the U.S. because of U.S. tax reform legislation.



