MyTaskit Releases New Product Enhancements

Bulk Importing, Faster Labor Entry Features Prominently in Platform Improvements

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2018 / MyTaskit has released a series of enhancements to MyTaskit Pro, the marine industry's leading work coordination platform for service businesses. It has deepened the integration with DockMaster, the marina management solution, and added a number of new workflow features to help its users get more done, faster.

To learn more about MyTaskit Pro and how it can help service, repair, maintenance, construction, equipment and property management professionals better coordinate work tasks with other professionals, please visit https://www.mytaskit.com/for-business/.

Now, customer and vessel details when entered into either MyTaskit Pro or DockMaster, is shared by the two applications in near real-time. This increases productivity for back office staff by eliminating double entry of data, which reduces the potential for error. For service teams, it means less work stoppage waiting on information. A bulk import feature can load historic data, a real time-saver that eliminates a significant labor cost.

A number of new additions to MyTaskit Pro tune the application workflow. A quick labor entry feature allows technicians to quickly submit their hours on the go and edit previously submitted entries. When a DockMaster integrated user edits an entry, the change will sync the two systems. Also from within MyTaskit, DockMaster integrated supervisors can now convert an estimate into a work order, or simply replace it.

"Listening to user feedback and turning it into enhancements is essential to making great products. These latest MyTaskit Pro enhancements continue to streamline workflow at a rapid pace," said Brian Bretz, MyTaskit senior director, product innovation. "And we're continuing to deepen our integration with DockMaster to unlock synergies between the two systems."

Follow MyTaskit for More News:

Facebook - www.facebook.com/mytaskitapp

Twitter - @mytaskitapp

LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/mytaskit

About MyTaskit:

MyTaskit provides a subscription-based work coordination platform for the general service industry. It's easy to use and runs on mobile devices. One hundred percent online and completely secure, it fits with existing work processes and saves time. Service work is coordinated internally between staff, externally with subcontractors and customers. Because it's paperless, it's far more accurate and less time consuming than traditional methods, and integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks and DockMaster. It's the comprehensive solution service businesses need to work and communicate smarter and more efficiently. For more information, please visit https://www.mytaskit.com/.

Contact:

Molly Cogan

molly.cogan@mytaskit.com

916-444-3934

SOURCE: MyTaskit