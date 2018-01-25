Dahua Technology Reported 2017 Fiscal Year Preliminary Earnings Estimate: Revenue Reaches CNY 18.852 Billion, a Year-on-year growth 41.44%

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 002236) ("Dahua"), a leading solution provider in the global video surveillance industry, released its unaudited preliminary earnings estimate for 2017.

In 2017, Dahua achieved a gross revenue of CNY 18,852,104,991.81(USD 2.89 billion), representing a year-on-year increase of 41.44%. Total profits reached CNY 2,633,776,603.92 (USD 403.08 million), a year-on-year growth 30.88%. Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies reached CNY 2,378,228,515.67 (USD 363.97 million), growing 30.30% year on year.

2017 Key Financial Data and Indicators

Units: CNY

Item 2017 2016 Increase/(decrease)

range (%) Revenue 18,852,104,991.81 13,329,094,010,82 41.44% Operating Profits 2,590,061,486.97 1,433,497,194.51 80.68% Total Profits 2,633,776,603.92 2,012,337,526.93 30.88% Net Profit

Attributable to

Shareholders of

Listed Companies 2,378,228,515.67 1,825,199,447.95 30.30% Basic Earnings Per

Share (CNY) 0.82 0.63 30.16% Weighted Average

on Net Assets

Returns Ratio 25.46% 24.80% 0.66%

End of Reporting

Period Beginning of Reporting

Period Increase/(decrease)

range (%) Total Assets 21,520,915,289.85 15,366,397,939.88 40.05% Owner'sEquity

Attributable to

Shareholders of

Listed Companies 10,468,125,676.33 8,237,011,399.80 27.09% Share Capital 2,898,756,130.00 2,899,411,405.00 -0.02% Net Assets Value Per

Share Attributable to

Shareholders of

Listed Companies

(CNY) 3.61 2.84 27.11%

The above data is filled based on the company's consolidated statements. During the reporting period, Dahua made corresponding accounting treatment on matters in relation to repurchase and write-off of certain restricted stocks. The total share capital of Dahua had been changed from 2,899,411,405 shares to 2,898,756,130 shares.

Operating Performance and Financial Status

The increase resulted mainly from the following factors: the market sentiment continued to rise; the company expanded the market and met new demands with enhanced comprehensive solutions and services; the company strengthened internal control to achieve steady growth in sales and simultaneous growth of net profits.

During the reporting period, the total company assets increased by 40.05% and the net assets increased by 27.09%, mainly due to the increase in the scale of operations and rising profits.

A more detailed report will be released soon.

*The exchange rate from CNY to USD is 6.5342.

Visit http://www.dahuasecurity.com to learn more and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.