

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $126.59 million, or $0.87 per share. This was higher than $110.73 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.2% to $319.7 million. This was up from $272.7 million last year.



East West Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $126.59 Mln. vs. $110.73 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $319.7 Mln vs. $272.7 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.2%



