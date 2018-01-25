sprite-preloader
25.01.2018 | 14:57
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Rockstone Research: Positioned to Profit from Transition to New Energy Economy: MGX on a Mission to Become a Leading Greentech Company

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2018 / Today, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG; OTCQB: MGXMF; Frankfurt: 1MG) announced the increase of its stake in engineering partner PurLucid Treatment Solutions Inc. to 51%. MGX has now effectively gained majority control.

Worth some few billions of dollars today, the new energy sector is still small compared to the traditional fossil fuel energy economy worth many trillions of dollars. So acquisitions in the new energy space are a great investment as the transition over the next years from traditional energy to new energy will favor such investments which MGX Minerals Inc. continues to pursue.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4128-Positioned-to-Profit-from-Transition-to-New-Energy-Economy

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4127-MGX-uebernimmt-Mehrheitskontrolle-an-PurLucid

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE