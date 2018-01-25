

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Thursday said its net income attributable to common stock for the fourth quarter increased to $1.041 billion from $292 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.71, up from $0.21 in the same period last year.



On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.49 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter increased to $5.04 billion from $4.377 billion a year ago. Wall Street expected $4.8 billion. The company realised average price per pound of $9.79 for copper, up from $8.27 last year.



