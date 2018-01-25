Netcracker Earns Frost & Sullivan's Recognition for its Successful Growth Strategy in the CSP Monetization Space

The customer-centric, unified Netcracker 12 platform offers CSPs a scalable, end-to-end monetization and operational support solution

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the communications service provider (CSP) monetization market, Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan has recognized Netcracker Technology Corporation (Netcracker) with the 2017 Global Stratecast Growth Excellence Leadership Award in CSP Monetization. Netcracker is one of the leading end-to-end monetization solutions providers for the global CSP market and has demonstrated impressive growth over the past six years.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631004/Frost_Sullivan_Netcracker_Award.jpg

"Netcracker has consistently exceeded the growth rate of the end-to-end CSP monetization market for each of the last six years," said Troy Morley, Strategy Analyst for Operations, Orchestration, Data Analytics and Monetization (ODAM) at Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan. "From 2010 to 2016, Netcracker maintained strong, double-digit revenue growth, achieving one of the highest compound annual growth rates of the revenue leaders in the global CSP monetization market for this period. Netcracker has approached the market with a customer-centric growth strategy, developing a single supplier-provided ODAM solution suite that can deliver major business and operations support capabilities far beyond just end-to-end monetization."

Netcracker's software solutions and services enable CSPs to deliver, manage and monetize convergent and content-rich service offerings. Netcracker 12, the latest offering in Netcracker's suite of solutions, is a unified platform that brings together an extensive collection of operations and monetization functionality, along with virtualization capabilities, end-to-end embedded analytics and cloud-based delivery of these applications using a common framework and data structure. Netcracker 12 addresses all segments of the end-to-end CSP monetization space.

Netcracker 12 is also scalable, meaning CSPs can purchase just the monetization solutions and then expand to include the operations functions (or vice-versa) as needed. In addition, upgrades are simplified, as unused functions are included in the platform and can be turned on when purchased through a lock-key encryption process. Through this strategy, Netcracker offers growth potential to every customer.

In recognition of Netcracker's ability to grow faster than the market and its competitors, Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan awarded the 2017 Global Stratecast Growth Excellence Leadership Award in CSP Monetization to Netcracker.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. It recognizes the superiority of the product/service as well as the overall customer, purchase, ownership and service experience offered, which has resulted in the recipient company seeing above-market growth. The award lauds the growth, diversification and sustainability strategies of the company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Netcracker Technology Corporation

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

About Stratecast

Stratecast collaborates with our clients to reach smart business decisions in the rapidly evolving and hyper-competitive Information and Communications Technology markets. Leveraging a mix of action-oriented subscription research and customized consulting engagements, Stratecast delivers knowledge and perspective that is only attainable through years of real-world experience in an industry where customers are collaborators; today's partners are tomorrow's competitors; and agility and innovation are essential elements for success. Contact your Stratecast Account Executive to engage our experience to assist you in attaining your growth objectives.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ana Arriaga

P: 210.247.3823

F: 210.348.1003

E: Ana.Arriaga@frost.com