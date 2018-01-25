United States Fencing Market 2014-2025 - Market is Expected to Reach USD 11.68 Billion

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "U.S. Fencing Market Analysis By Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite, Concrete), By Distribution Channel, By Installation, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecast, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. fencing market is expected to reach USD 11.68 billion by 2025

A booming construction industry for the residential and commercial buildings in the country is acting as a major catalyst in helping the market grow. The majority of demand for fences originates in the same sector as security and privacy concerns are on the rise.

The U.S. fencing market is a developed industry that is anticipated to keep growing at a steady CAGR over the coming years. It comprises different types of material fences including wood, metal, plastic, and concrete, among others that find their usage in the residential, agricultural, and industrial applications.

The availability of a wide range of products with varying colors, features, and designs, coupled with customizable products and solutions available in the market, are conducive to the industry growth. The government initiatives and investments in infrastructure development and construction projects are also aiding in the industry's growth in different verticals.

The U.S. fencing industry has seen many new enhancements in terms of technology in products as well as the manufacturing of products. This, coupled with a developed distribution network and strong manufacturing lineups in the country, is propelling the launch of new and improved products into the market. Though the market largely depends on the raw material suppliers and big metal suppliers, a stable economy and the developing real estate market are helping the fencing industry thrive in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Fencing Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 U.S. Fencing Regional Outlook

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

Gregory Industries Inc.

Long Fence Company Inc.

Betafence NV

Jerith Manufacturing Company Inc.

Ply Gem Holdings Inc.

Poly Vinyl Creations Inc.

Allied Tube & Conduit

Ameristar Fence Products Incorporated

Associated Materials LLC

Bekaert

CertainTeed Corporation

