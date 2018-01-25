Global ePharmacy Market 2018-2028

LONDON, January 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, India, China, Japan, Australia, GCC, Egypt, South Africa
Report Details
The global ePharmacy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% in the first half of the forecast period. North America held the highest market share in the global ePharmacy market in 2017 with an estimated share of 41.69%.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 156-page report you will receive 70 tables and 64 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.
The 156-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global ePharmacy market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
•Global ePharmacy market forecasts from 2018-2028
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global ePharmacy market by regional and national market:
- North America: US, Canada, Mexico
- Europe: UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain & Portugal, Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa: GCC, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of MEA
- Rest of the World
This report provides an estimated internet penetration (% of population) by country from 2018-2028
• Our study gives qualitative analysis of the ePharmacy market. It discusses:
- Laws and Regulations for ePharmacy in different countries: US, Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Freance, Italy, India, China and Japan
- Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
- Information on recent Merger and Acquisition as well as Agreement and Collaboration
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the ePharmacy Market
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the ePharmacy industry:
- DocMorris
- CVS Caremark
- Lloyds Pharma
- Walgreens Boots Alliance
- Pharmacy2U
- Rowlands Pharmacy
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global ePharmacy market. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report today Global ePharmacy Market 2018-2028: US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, India, China, Japan, Australia, GCC, Egypt, South Africa.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com (+44-(0)-20-7336-6100) or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2106/Global-ePharmacy-Market-2018-2028
List of Companies Mentioned in the Report
0800 DocMorris
1mg
AAH Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Accredo
AHA Worldwide Ltd
Alibaba
Alliance Rx
Amazon
Apotheke Zue Rose
ASDA
Aster Pharmacy
AsterOnline
Banner Health
Boots
Briova
Celesio AG
Chemist Ware House
ChemistDirect
China Jo-Jo Drugstores
CVS Caremark
CVS Health
Deutsche Internet Apotheke
Deutsches Institut für Medizinische Dokumentation und Information (DIMDI)
Diplomat
DocMorris NV
Dr Fox Pharmacy
Drugs.com
Enzymatica
Eurapon Pharmahandel GmbH
Europa Apotheek
European Pharma handle GmBH
Express Scripts Holdings
Fareva LLC
FDA
Fouda Pharmacy
Giant Eagle Inc
GuoDa
Kroger Co
Kubilay Talu
Lloyds Pharmacy
Medisave
Medsafe
MedStar Health
MTS
MyCare
Myra
Netmeds
OptumRx
Pharma24
Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand
Pharmacy2U
Pharmacyonline.au
PharmEasy
PHOENIX group
PillsBills
PlanetRx.com
Prime Alliance LLP
Prime Therapeutics LLC
Rite Aid Stores
Rowlands Pharmacy
Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain
Sainsbury
SaniCare
Shop Apotheke NV
Superdrug
SurgiChem
Tesco
VitalSana
Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walmart
WebMD
Zue Rose Group, AG
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com