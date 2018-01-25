Global ePharmacy Market 2018-2028

LONDON, January 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, India, China, Japan, Australia, GCC, Egypt, South Africa

Report Details

The global ePharmacy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% in the first half of the forecast period. North America held the highest market share in the global ePharmacy market in 2017 with an estimated share of 41.69%.

Report Scope

•Global ePharmacy market forecasts from 2018-2028

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global ePharmacy market by regional and national market:

- North America: US, Canada, Mexico

- Europe: UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain & Portugal, Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Middle East and Africa: GCC, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of MEA

- Rest of the World

This report provides an estimated internet penetration (% of population) by country from 2018-2028

• Our study gives qualitative analysis of the ePharmacy market. It discusses:

- Laws and Regulations for ePharmacy in different countries: US, Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Freance, Italy, India, China and Japan

- Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

- Information on recent Merger and Acquisition as well as Agreement and Collaboration

- Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the ePharmacy Market

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the ePharmacy industry:

- DocMorris

- CVS Caremark

- Lloyds Pharma

- Walgreens Boots Alliance

- Pharmacy2U

- Rowlands Pharmacy

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global ePharmacy market. You find data, trends and predictions.

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report

