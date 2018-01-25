Research reveals key findings related to the fundamental role network and application performance plays in realizing the benefits of digital transformation initiatives.

InfoVista, the leading provider of network and application performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world, today announced the release of "Foundation for Digital Transformation," a new research report, authored by Ensemble IQ and supported by InfoVista.

The global research, conducted during 2017, examines the state of digital transformation in three key vertical industries retail, manufacturing, and banking/financial services. The research identifies the importance of backend processes, tools, and infrastructure required to solve the top business challenges in their digital transformation journey.

The unique results identify and highlight a clear link between connectivity, application performance and the resulting user experience in each industry. While there are key differences between each industry, the study found the following three primary business challenges

Ongoing migration to the cloud , which emerged as the number one business challenge faced across all verticals.

, which emerged as the number one business challenge faced across all verticals. The need to deliver business agility , a close second to cloud migration.

, a close second to cloud migration. The enterprise WAN is unable to keep up with digital transformation demands. This was universal across all three industries.

Nearly 100% of respondents across all industries experienced positive ROI from their investments in application performance, underlying the critical importance in securing the right network infrastructure and the right performance management tools. Respondents fear that they may not meet customer expectations and the network is a key inhibitor to ensuring they realize this goal, leading to investment in application performance solutions and network connectivity improvements.

The resolution of these challenges is critical to the success of digital transformation projects. The research provides rich insights that will help CIOs and line of business leaders in the enterprise domain chart a successful path to digital transformation by enabling them to focus on key issues including a strong investment in network readiness and application performance. It is essential reading for all enterprises that are designing or have embarked on digital transformation strategies.

Supporting Quotes:

Sylvain Quartier, SVP Product Strategy Enterprise for InfoVista:

"Independent, first-hand research is essential to understanding the needs and concerns of enterprise IT users and architects, across different industries," said Sylvain Quartier, SVP Product Strategy Enterprise. "Such research is necessary to help enterprises direct their efforts towards ensuring stakeholders benefit from successful digital transformation. It's particularly pleasing to see that our vision for the future of network and application performance optimization from an application aware SD-WAN is fully aligned with the needs of industry, across multiple vertical segments."

Sahir Anand, Managing VP, Research Strategy for EnsembleIQ Research Solutions:

"Our research found that integrating digital convergence with network and application performance optimization across the customer journey are key ingredients to drive effective business performance in the digital enterprise," said Sahir Anand, Managing VP, Research Strategy for Ensemble IQ Research Solutions. "This detailed study of enterprises in retail, manufacturing, and financial services industries identified top business challenges in leveraging the cloud to gain business agility. The study uncovers how the enterprise WAN impedes the success of their digital transformation while highlighting how investments in application performance can deliver true ROI."

Resources

Download the eBook, "Foundation for Digital Transformation, Optimized User Experience Network Readiness" to see the results of the EIQ Research ad InfoVista enterprise study.

View the infographic, "Digital Transformation, Optimized User Experience Application Performance" for key insights from the research study.

Watch the video infographic, "How Can Companies create a Best-in-Class Digital Transformation Journey" to learn how enterprises in each vertical are solving their top business challenges.

Watch video interviews with lead research analyst, Sahir Anand, and Gary Zorko, CIO of Z Gallerie, and Ricardo Belmar, Sr Director Product Marketing of InfoVista as they discuss digital transformation in the retail industry.

Learn how an "Application Aware SD-WAN is a Key Enabler of the Digital Enterprise" in a white paper by Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst and founder of ZK Research.

Follow and engage with InfoVista on its blog, "ProActive Network News," and on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About InfoVista:

InfoVista is the leading provider of cost-effective network performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world. Our award-winning offering empowers eighty percent of the world's largest communications service providers, top mobile network operators, leading global enterprises and regulatory bodies worldwide to ensure a high-quality user experience by achieving optimal network performance and guaranteeing business-critical application performance. InfoVista's expertise and innovations provide a new level of actionable network, application and customer intelligence, visibility and control across all services, all technologies, and all domains of both the fixed and mobile networks. Using our solutions, our customers deliver high-performing and differentiated services, plan and optimize networks to match application and service demands, benchmark their performance, and streamline network operations while keeping total cost of ownership as low as possible.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125005252/en/

Contacts:

InfoVista

Erika Collins, +1 703-956-5355

erika.collins@infovista.com