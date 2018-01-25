MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/18 -- Saputo Inc. ("Saputo" or the "Company") (TSX: SAP) has proudly announced today a new partnership with KidSport as they strive to provide under-resourced kids with the opportunity to grow and benefit from organized sport. The Company's contribution of $600,000 over the next three years will help remove the financial barriers to sport, such as registration fees and equipment costs.

In a context where one in three Canadian families cannot afford the cost of organized sport, KidSport's mission is to ensure no child gets left on the sidelines. "Our goal is to help build healthier communities where we work, live, and play. In KidSport we found a solid and engaged partner capable of making a lasting, positive impact in the community," said Sandy Vassiadis, Vice President, Communications & Corporate Responsibility at Saputo.

KidSport is present in every Canadian province and the Northwest Territories. With this new partnership, the not-for-profit organization will be able to expand its reach to ensure an even greater number of under-resourced children get the chance to play. Since the nineties, KidSport has distributed $68 million dollars in grants to over 750,000 kids across the country.

Community engagement is important to Saputo. In this regard, the Company strives to invest 1% of its pre-tax profits each year in community programs and organizations that promote a healthy lifestyle for people of all ages. To learn more, visit www.saputo.com/community.

About Saputo

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, the largest cheese manufacturer and the leading fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, one of the top three dairy processors in Argentina, and among the top four in Australia. In the US, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. Our products are sold in several countries under well-known brand names such as Saputo, Alexis de Portneuf, Armstrong, COON, Cracker Barrel(i), Dairyland, DairyStar, Friendship Dairies, Frigo Cheese Heads, La Paulina, Milk2Go/Lait's Go, Neilson, Nutrilait, Scotsburn(i), Stella, Sungold, Treasure Cave and Woolwich Dairy. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SAP".

(i)Trademark used under licence.

