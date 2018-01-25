NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the holders of the above Notes that the Issuer is exercising its option under Condition 8.5 of the Notes to redeem all of the Notes on the Optional Redemption Date falling on 21 February 2018, at the Optional Redemption Amount as specified in the Final Terms relating to the Notes dated 15 March 2012 (the Final Terms)).



The Issuer intends to cancel the listing of the Notes, which are listed on the Nasdaq OMX Iceland and Bourse de Luxembourg.



For further information please contact Eiríkur Ársælsson of Arion Bank's Funding division at eirikur.arsaelsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 7472.