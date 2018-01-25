The truck maker is to partner with Northvolt on developing and commercializing battery cells for use in heavy commercial vehicles.

Scania, the truck manufacturer that is owned by Germany's Volkswagen, has pledged investment of €10 million into the €4 billion battery cell production plant that will be built by Northvolt in Northern Sweden.

Northvolt has confirmed that Scania will fund a demonstration production line and research facility in the city of Skelleftea in northern Sweden. The purpose of the facility will be to commercialize battery cell technology for heavy commercial vehicles in Europe.

Automobile companies are driving investment and R&D in Europe's nascent battery production industry as the continent seeks to play catch-up to its Asian competitors. BMW, Daimler, Volvo and VW are all involved in some way in the ramp-up of EV production ...

