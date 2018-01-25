Ripple News Update
Ripple releases a quarterly report on the state of XRP markets. Other than obsessive Redditors, no one really pays attention to the report. But this time is different.
"XRP markets ended the year with a statement," read the report. "One that will likely be remembered as a defining milestone in XRP's history." (Source: "Q4 2017 XRP Markets Report," Ripple, January 24, 2018.)
That's largely true. XRP prices took flight on December 12, leading to one of the.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Ripple releases a quarterly report on the state of XRP markets. Other than obsessive Redditors, no one really pays attention to the report. But this time is different.
"XRP markets ended the year with a statement," read the report. "One that will likely be remembered as a defining milestone in XRP's history." (Source: "Q4 2017 XRP Markets Report," Ripple, January 24, 2018.)
That's largely true. XRP prices took flight on December 12, leading to one of the.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...