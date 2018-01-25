Digital radio and 'smart' audio technology specialist Frontier Smart Technologies saw a strong financial performance throughout the 2017 financial year that carried revenue growth and profits in line with market expectations. The Cayman Islands-based group reported a 28% jump in revenue for the year ended 31 December to £41.2m, bringing earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation up to £1.9m, more than double the £700,000 reported twelve months earlier. Frontier said the ...

