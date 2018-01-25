AIM-quoted natural resource investor Metal Tiger provided investors with an update on its Botswana joint venture with MOD Resources on Thursday, just as its major regional exploration programme kicked off. With underground resource drilling continuing throughout the first half of 2018, a pre-feasibility study on Metal Tiger's T3 open pit was undertaken and indicated an assumed 2.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of metals within the licence on a base case and 4.0mtpa on an upside case. Metal ...

