The European Central Bank left interest rates and its forward guidance on policy unaltered on Thursday, pledging to keep its asset purchases running until inflationary pressures pick up. The ECB made no change in terms of language or guidance, holding back from recent indications that it was preparing to tweak up the pace of policy tightening after the euro's recent surge to a three-year high. The key refinancing rate was left unchanged at 0.00%, as economists expected, as were the deposit ...

