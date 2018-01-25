The latest market research report by Technavioon the global alnico magnets market predicts a CAGR of around 10% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125005615/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global alnico magnets market 2018-2022 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global alnico magnets market based on application such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, wind energy, medical devices and others. The report also provides an analysis of the market based on geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global alnico magnets market, according to Technavio chemicals and materials researchers:

Growing demand from electronics industry: a major market driver

In 2017, the electronics segment dominated the market by occupying close to 26% share

APAC dominated the global alnico magnets market with 54% share in 2017

Arnold Magnetic Technologies Adams Magnetic Products Stanford Magnets Master Magnetics Eneflux-Armtek Magnetics Hitachi Metals are the participants in the market

Save more with Technavio.Buy 2 reports and get the third for free ViewTechnavio's latest discounts and promotions

Growing demand from electronics industry: a major market driver

Growing demand from electronics industry is one of the major factors driving the global alnico magnets market. Alnico magnets are used in electronics such as electric motors, electric guitar pickups, microphones, sensors, loudspeakers, magnetron tubes, cow magnets, refrigerator, air-conditioner, televisions, computer disk, cellphone, circuit boards, video equipment, microwave ovens, metal separators, pumps, and fans. They have stronger fields and corrosion-resistance. Due to these properties, alnico magnets are preferred in the electronics industry.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research, "A major demand from the electronics industry is due to the emergence and adaptation of new devices and the access to credit in developing countries. Innovations resulting in rapid technological changes in electronic products are major drivers of market growth."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Segmentation by application

The global alnico magnets market is mainly driven due to the use of alnico magnets in diverse applications. Electronics is its major application segment. This is mainly because of its specific properties such as high coercivity and strong magnetic field. Innovation has led to the use of complex devices, which demand alnico magnets.

APAC: largest alnico magnets market

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global alnico magnets market in APAC with China and India as the key contributing markets. The demand for alnico magnets in China is driven by the increase in demand from the automotive, aerospace, electronics, wind energy, and medical devices segments. India, with its prosperous domestic market, will provide potential opportunities for the growth of the electronics industry. With increasing consumption, the use of alnico magnets in the electronics industry will contribute toward the growth of the global alnico magnets market.

Get a sample copy of the global alnico magnets market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing metals and minerals research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125005615/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com