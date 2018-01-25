Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-01-25 15:06 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Šiauliu bankas has terminated its membership identity - FBI. As of tomorrow, 26 January 2018 Šiauliu bankas will keep using its other memership identity - SLB.



