Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-01-25 15:06 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Šiauliu bankas has terminated its membership identity - FBI. As of tomorrow, 26 January 2018 Šiauliu bankas will keep using its other memership identity - SLB.
Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
